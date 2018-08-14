268,800 Shares in AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI) Purchased by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 268,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000. AmTrust Financial Services comprises about 1.7% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kellner Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of AmTrust Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ariel Gorelik sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $61,707.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AmTrust Financial Services from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “$14.58” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AmTrust Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFSI opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. AmTrust Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About AmTrust Financial Services

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

