254,507 Shares in Snap Inc (SNAP) Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 254,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 657.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,688,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,587,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,766,000 after purchasing an additional 938,915 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,330,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Snap by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,675,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,759,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,460 shares during the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -2.73.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. Snap had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $262.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Snap to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

In other Snap news, insider Imran Khan sold 641,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $6,790,668.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,781,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,590,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $341,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,108,881 shares of company stock worth $35,862,478.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

