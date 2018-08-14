243,300 Shares in MB Financial Inc (MBFI) Acquired by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 243,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,000. MB Financial accounts for 4.9% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kellner Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of MB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBFI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MB Financial by 4,271.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 3,173,354 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $93,037,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MB Financial by 654.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 379,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 329,230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MB Financial by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 321,261 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MB Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,948,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,864,000 after purchasing an additional 295,264 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBFI opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MB Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. MB Financial had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $247.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that MB Financial Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MB Financial news, Director Karen J. May sold 4,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $219,072.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,909. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBFI. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MB Financial to $54.20 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

