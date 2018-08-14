23,850 Shares in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,037,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,363,000 after acquiring an additional 798,684 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $61,281,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Water Works by 140.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,234,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 720,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in American Water Works by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,663,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,830,000 after acquiring an additional 586,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1,069.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 476,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 435,317 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.79.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 16,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $233,761.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.