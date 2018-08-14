22nd Century Group (XXII) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.41. 22nd Century Group shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 2617446 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 73.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter.

In other 22nd Century Group news, VP Thomas L. James sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $122,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,361,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551,911 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,741,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 362.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 986,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 184,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 225,039 shares during the last quarter.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM, a line of research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

