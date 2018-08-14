20,426 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 60,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.26 and a 12 month high of $83.27.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

