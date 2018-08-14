$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Davita Inc (DVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) to post $2.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Davita’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. Davita posted sales of $3.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full-year sales of $11.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Davita had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $86,912.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Roper sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $102,671.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,125.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Davita by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Davita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Davita by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,137,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,436,000 after acquiring an additional 101,558 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Davita by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Davita by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. Davita has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

