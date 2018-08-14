$2.90 EPS Expected for United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) to report earnings of $2.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the highest is $2.95. United Continental posted earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Continental.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. United Continental had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Continental from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price target on United Continental from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Macquarie raised United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on United Continental from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $1,728,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,689.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,608 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,373,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,998,000 after purchasing an additional 119,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,075,000 after purchasing an additional 144,690 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,781,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $84,777,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UAL opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. United Continental has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

Earnings History and Estimates for United Continental (NYSE:UAL)

