16,571 Shares in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 127,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $3,763,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $706.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.09 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 39,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,486,878.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,085,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,204,765.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $406,041.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,519.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,079 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,587. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

