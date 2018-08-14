1&1 Drillisch (DRI) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €60.00 ($68.18) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.57 ($73.38).

Shares of ETR:DRI traded up €0.34 ($0.39) on Tuesday, hitting €48.16 ($54.73). The company had a trading volume of 171,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €5.25 ($5.97) and a 1 year high of €72.65 ($82.56).

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

