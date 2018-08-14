154,885 Shares in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP) Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $826.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.99. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 121,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 171,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,749. Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

