1,508 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG) Purchased by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,304,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $884,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 195,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $162.71 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.36.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

