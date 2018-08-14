15,078 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $21.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

