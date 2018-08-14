$135.24 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to post $135.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.52 million and the lowest is $129.75 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $129.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $504.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.22 million to $532.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $539.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $499.93 million to $591.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $133.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.57 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 76,464 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 193,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,653 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.