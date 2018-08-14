13,442 Shares in American Express (AXP) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,442 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. American Express accounts for approximately 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Express by 165.4% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 14,070.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of American Express by 280.7% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 807 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $376,710.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 9,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,016,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,612.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,568 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $102.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. American Express has a one year low of $84.02 and a one year high of $104.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.08%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

