$125.01 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will post sales of $125.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.87 million to $132.70 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $97.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $541.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.79 million to $559.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $603.54 million per share, with estimates ranging from $583.50 million to $631.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLNT. Wedbush upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $983,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 438,446 shares of company stock valued at $20,255,037. Company insiders own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 581,619 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,870,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,408,000 after purchasing an additional 99,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,541,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 407.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,043,000 after buying an additional 2,029,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,719,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after buying an additional 120,286 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLNT traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. 2,258,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,247. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $53.41.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

