112,756 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,504,000. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,980,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,379,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,095,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $42.47.

