112,636 Shares in Flowserve Corp (FLS) Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Flowserve by 29.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Flowserve by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $13,111,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 395,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $953,000.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Flowserve Corp has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $51.55.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.89 million. Flowserve had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.