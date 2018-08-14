$112.15 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic Inc (NEWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will report $112.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.00 million. New Relic posted sales of $84.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $461.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.00 million to $473.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $578.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $557.00 million to $605.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEWR. Argus began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. New Relic has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -143.51 and a beta of 0.77.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $9,313,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $449,199.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,543,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,772,769 in the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

