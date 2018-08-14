$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Financial Group Inc (AFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $2.11. American Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Financial Group.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

AFG stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.54. The company had a trading volume of 255,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,823. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $95.19 and a 12 month high of $121.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 864 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $95,394.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 26,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $2,926,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,333 shares of company stock valued at $25,486,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in American Financial Group by 77.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 62.3% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Financial Group (AFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.