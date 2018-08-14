1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.00

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 7850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLWS. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Noble Financial lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $939.00 million, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $356,984.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $215,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,856,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,565 over the last 90 days. 61.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 12.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 26.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 421,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

