$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Celestica Inc (CLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) to post $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celestica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Celestica reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celestica will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.94 billion per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celestica.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Celestica had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Beacon Securities cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 391,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Celestica has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 49,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Celestica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Celestica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 292,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 734,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 95,141 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celestica (CLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.