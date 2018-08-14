$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for ePlus Inc. (PLUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.58. ePlus reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $356.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.55 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of ePlus stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.29. ePlus has a 52 week low of $67.65 and a 52 week high of $107.25.

In other ePlus news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $341,010.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 27,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,968.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,653.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,588. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

