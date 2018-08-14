$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) will announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for LifePoint Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. LifePoint Health posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LifePoint Health will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LifePoint Health.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPNT. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on shares of LifePoint Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LifePoint Health from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LifePoint Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in LifePoint Health by 744.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in LifePoint Health by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in LifePoint Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in LifePoint Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000.

LifePoint Health stock opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. LifePoint Health has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

