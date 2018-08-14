$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quidel Co. (QDEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Quidel reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 406.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.15 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Quidel from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Quidel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

Shares of Quidel stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $70.96. 251,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,013.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Quidel has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $73.36.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $2,234,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,911.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,006 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Quidel by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

