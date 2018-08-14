$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.54. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, insider Eugene A. Castagna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,746.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $2,219,000. Pastel & Associes SA grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pastel & Associes SA now owns 333,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 140,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,975 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $287,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,287. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

