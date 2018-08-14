$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock.

Get Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock alerts:

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Wedbush set a $48.00 price objective on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $477,377.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dipchand Nishar sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $199,748.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,040 shares of company stock valued at $977,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,943 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,118 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 52,238 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.