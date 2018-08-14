$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Milacron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Milacron reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Milacron will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Milacron.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Milacron’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Milacron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Milacron in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

MCRN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $19.71. 170,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Milacron has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Goeke sold 24,736 shares of Milacron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $462,810.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Chalmers sold 87,219 shares of Milacron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $1,801,072.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,687 shares of company stock worth $4,011,060. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Milacron by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 110,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Milacron by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milacron by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Tinicum Inc lifted its stake in shares of Milacron by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Tinicum Inc now owns 1,496,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,139,000 after purchasing an additional 665,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Milacron during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Milacron

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

