$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. TRI Pointe Group reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPH. JMP Securities reduced their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

NYSE:TPH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.96. 105,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,158. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CFO Michael D. Grubbs sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $1,762,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,621.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,482 shares of company stock worth $3,096,795. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Earnings History and Estimates for TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

