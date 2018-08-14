$0.32 EPS Expected for Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Gulfport Energy also posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $252.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GPOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

In other news, VP Steve Baldwin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $11.10 on Friday. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.21.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

