$0.16 EPS Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 14.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 25,750 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $357,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 450,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,386.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $805,161.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,418.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,314 in the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,409,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,624,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 171,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 319,807 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 878,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 63,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.07. 54,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,773. The firm has a market cap of $633.69 million, a PE ratio of 156.33 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply