$0.16 EPS Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 14.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 25,750 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $357,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 450,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,386.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $805,161.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,418.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,314 in the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,409,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,624,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 171,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 319,807 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 878,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 63,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.07. 54,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,773. The firm has a market cap of $633.69 million, a PE ratio of 156.33 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

