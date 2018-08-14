$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.24 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 979.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.