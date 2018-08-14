-$0.06 EPS Expected for Ooma Inc (OOMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Ooma reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ooma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ooma from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $163,731.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,543 shares of company stock worth $719,972 over the last ninety days. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ooma during the second quarter worth $157,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ooma during the second quarter worth $173,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 29.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 20.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter worth $523,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OOMA traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,426. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $317.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

