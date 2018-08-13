Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) PT Set at CHF 390 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 367 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 305 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 315 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 324.55.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group opened at CHF 314.20 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

