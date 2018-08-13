Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 10,561 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allergan were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 3,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGN opened at $184.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.00. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $237.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In related news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $3,775,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.48.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

