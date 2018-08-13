Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $15.58 Million Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $8,192,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.9% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 61.4% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,338,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 10.4% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

FedEx opened at $241.31 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $203.13 and a 52 week high of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

