Zscaler (ZS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Zscaler Inc. operates as a cloud security company. It focuses on transforming networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first. The company’s flagship services consist of Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access engages on securing connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location or network. Zscaler Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Zscaler opened at $38.19 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 23,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,893,000 after acquiring an additional 943,994 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $22,551,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $18,908,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $17,965,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries.

