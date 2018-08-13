Zogenix (ZGNX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZGNX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zogenix to $69.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Empire lifted their price objective on Zogenix from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zogenix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.13. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $230,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,204.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,336 shares of company stock worth $607,348. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

