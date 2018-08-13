Zacks: Xplore Technologies Corp. (XPLR) Given $6.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:XPLR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xplore Technologies’ rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Xplore Technologies an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

XPLR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Xplore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Xplore Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Xplore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xplore Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xplore Technologies by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Xplore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xplore Technologies by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 158,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xplore Technologies by 616.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Xplore Technologies opened at $6.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Xplore Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 million, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Xplore Technologies (NASDAQ:XPLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Xplore Technologies had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Xplore Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xplore Technologies

Xplore Technologies Corp. develops, integrates, and markets rugged mobile personal computer systems in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products enable the extension of traditional computing systems to a range of field personnel, including energy pipeline inspectors, public safety personnel, warehouse workers, and pharmaceutical scientists.

