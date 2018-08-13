Zacks: Unum Therapeutics Inc (UMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.63 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $19.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.33) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unum Therapeutics an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UMRX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Cowen started coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,347,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,659,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 935,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 38,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,403,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unum Therapeutics opened at $15.72 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Unum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. research analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

