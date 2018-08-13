Zacks: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Safety Insurance Group an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFT. BidaskClub downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.61. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $67.50 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg sold 1,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg sold 2,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $176,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

