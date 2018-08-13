Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luxfer (LXFR) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Luxfer opened at $20.53 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $534.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.78. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 183,416 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 679,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 41,436 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 880,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 262,586 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

