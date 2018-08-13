Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Century Communities (CCS) to “Buy”

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

CCS stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,128. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $531.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 144,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

