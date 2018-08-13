Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Sell

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AKR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of AKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.62. 230,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 2.25%. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Conlon sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $253,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $95,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 45.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $472,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

