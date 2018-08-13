Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Remark (MARK) to Sell

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Remark Media, Inc. owns, operates and acquires innovative digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver culturally relevant, dynamic content that attracts and engages users on a global scale. The company leverages its unique digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to fast-growing, lucrative markets. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of Remark opened at $3.60 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.85. Remark has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 million. sell-side analysts predict that Remark will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Remark in the first quarter worth $138,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Remark during the first quarter valued at $147,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 54.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a social media data intelligence platform. It also owns and operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, such as travel and entertainment, young adult lifestyle, and personal finance.

