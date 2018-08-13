Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CRH Medical (CRHM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation offers products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases primarily in the United States. The company provides the CRH O’Regan System, a single use, disposable and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades I – IV. It distributes the CRH O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to physicians. The company utilizes Web-based platform to connect doctors with patients as well as educating its install base of physicians. It also offers anesthesia services. CRH Medical Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of CRH Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

CRHM stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. CRH Medical has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CRH Medical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 94,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CRH Medical by 21.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 161,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CRH Medical by 720.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the second quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CRH Medical by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,164,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 371,362 shares during the last quarter.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH Medical (CRHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.