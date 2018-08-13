Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital One Financial (COF) to Hold

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Capital One’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. A solid liquidity position, strength in its credit card and online banking businesses, higher interest rates and solid loan balance will aid growth further as well. Also, benefits from the lower tax rates and restructuring initiatives will support its financials. However, operating expenses are expected to remain high, thus likely to keep the company’s bottom line under pressure. Also, deteriorating asset quality remains a major near-term concern.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

COF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $76.98 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $461,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 18,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $1,835,874.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,857,592 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 218,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 119,261 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 61,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 203,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

