Zacks: Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Exela Technologies’ rating score has improved by 11.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.67 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Exela Technologies an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XELA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Exela Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -37.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.76. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter. Exela Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31,672.80% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. equities research analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Director Par Chadha bought 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $243,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathaniel Lipman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 658.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

