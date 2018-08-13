Zacks: Brokerages Set $7.50 Target Price for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aehr Test Systems an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of AEHR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. 43,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,836. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $50,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,798.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Schneider sold 14,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $34,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,768 shares of company stock worth $167,965 in the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

