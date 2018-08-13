Zacks: Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Retail Opportunity Investments also posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.23 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

ROIC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. 24,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $20.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.